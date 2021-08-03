Allocation to Gold Is Set to Rise. How Will Prices Respond?
The latest WGC reports show that institutional allocation to gold will increase. What if there is more to it than just “higher demand, higher price”?. In July the WGC published three interesting reports. The first one, Rethink, Rebalance, Reset: Institutional Portfolio Strategies for the Post-Pandemic Period, is an interesting survey of 500 institutional investors around the world ran by Greenwich Associates between October 2020 and January 2021. The study investigated investors about portfolios, allocations and views on various markets, gold, and other individual asset classes.www.kitco.com
