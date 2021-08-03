Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Allocation to Gold Is Set to Rise. How Will Prices Respond?

By Arkadiusz Sieron
kitco.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest WGC reports show that institutional allocation to gold will increase. What if there is more to it than just “higher demand, higher price”?. In July the WGC published three interesting reports. The first one, Rethink, Rebalance, Reset: Institutional Portfolio Strategies for the Post-Pandemic Period, is an interesting survey of 500 institutional investors around the world ran by Greenwich Associates between October 2020 and January 2021. The study investigated investors about portfolios, allocations and views on various markets, gold, and other individual asset classes.

www.kitco.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Holdings#Us Inflation#Gold Prices#Wgc#Greenwich Associates#Monetary#Usd#Fed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Businessetftrends.com

Are we in a Transitionary Period for Markets?

Warning flags went off around the market when data came out that U.S. inflation has risen above 4% the week of May 10th 2021. Has the first four months of 2021 started a transitionary period for markets? While the overall theme has pivoted from economic uncertainties due to COVID-19 related quarantines to concerns that the economy may overheat. Drivers of this pivot seem to be a faster-than-expected economic recovery coupled with record fiscal and monetary stimulus supplied by the Federal Reserve and the Federal Government.
Marketskitco.com

Gold gets a boost following disappointing ADP employment data

(Kitco News) - The gold market is holding near session highs after labor market data shows that the private sector higher fewer workers than expected in July, according to the latest report from private payrolls processor ADP. Wednesday, ADP said 330,000 jobs were created last month, significantly missing expectations; consensus...
Marketskitco.com

Gold market sees a trickle of ETF inflow in July – WGC

(Kitco News) - Even with prices languishing in a narrow trend, the gold market continues to build a solid base in July, seeing a modest uptick in investor inflows into gold-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs), according to the latest report from the World Gold Council. In its monthly global ETF monitoring...
TrafficForexTV.com

Oil Prices Rise In Choppy Trade

Oil prices rose in choppy trade on Thursday after three days of losses. While tensions in the Middle East helped push prices higher, the upside remained capped by COVID-19 related concerns and data showing a surprise build in crude stockpiles in the United States, the world’s top oil consumer. Brent...
Industrythefabricator.com

How manufacturers can thrive when prices rise

Soaring material prices. Labor shortages. Stressed employees. Who thought exiting the pandemic would be as tough for fabricators as being in it? Compounding these headaches is the cash drain that comes with hectic schedules and price inflation. Squeezed between the material suppliers and customers, fabricators have to work extremely hard to maintain their cash flow.
Marketskitco.com

2 Big-Name Mining ETFs to Target This Month

SLV and GLD have generated impressive August returns over the past 10 years. A theme we like to address often is the best and worst-performing stocks of the new month. We covered the best FAANG stock for August, as well as a pharma stock to avoid. Now we're shifting gears to exchange traded funds (ETFs), and which ones, if past is precedent, could enjoy some August seasonality.
EconomyDailyFx

Gold Price Forecast: Bulls Can’t Quite Gain Control - Levels for XAU/USD

Gold prices haven’t been able to clear significant technical resistance despite an extremely strong fundamental tailwind. We’re still in ‘the technical woods’: gold prices have yet to move through 1835/40, suggesting that the outlook has not yet turned bullish. According to the IG Client Sentiment Index, gold prices have a...
Stocksdailyhodl.com

Investing Giant Managing $1.5 Trillion in Assets Files for Bitcoin ETF

An independent investment firm with more than 86 years of experience providing exchange-traded funds (ETFs) just filed for a Bitcoin ETF in the US. Founded in 1935, Atlanta-based Invesco is an independent investment firm that currently. more than $1.5 trillion in assets under management and provides 233 different ETFs in...
Energy Industrykitco.com

Signs of inflationary reflation running low on gas

Why most analysts are overstating lithium supply forecasts. In recent discussions, Blogs and issues of Battery Materials Review (such as here, here and here) I’ve highlighted my view that battery materials in general and lithium in particular are going into a supercycle. I’ve stated that because my forecasts show a substantial supply/demand gap emerging.
Marketskitco.com

Gold price plunges below $1,800 as U.S. adds 943,000 positions in July

(Kitco News) Gold fell below the $1,800 an ounce level after the U.S. July employment data surprised on the upside. U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose by 943,000 in July, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The monthly figure was well above the market consensus estimate of 870,000. The June data was also revised up to 938,000 positions added.
MarketsPosted by
MarketRealist

Why Is Aave Crypto Price Rising and How High Could It Go?

Currently, Aave crypto is on many investors' radars seeking the next cryptocurrency to explode. The altcoin has gained almost 20 percent over the past seven days, which puts it ahead of Bitcoin, Ripple, VeChain, and many other popular cryptos. Now, it trades at about $365. Why is Aave crypto rising and what’s its price prediction?
Economykitco.com

How big is the Delta variant risk? Here's how gold price reacts

(Kitco News) The risk of the Delta variant is starting to dominate the headlines, with some analysts raising concern about the surge of COVID-19 cases, potential shutdowns, and slower economic growth in the second quarter of the year. But what will it mean for gold?. The highly contagious strain of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy