Allocation to Gold Is Set to Rise. How Will Prices Respond?

Warning flags went off around the market when data came out that U.S. inflation has risen above 4% the week of May 10th 2021. Has the first four months of 2021 started a transitionary period for markets? While the overall theme has pivoted from economic uncertainties due to COVID-19 related quarantines to concerns that the economy may overheat. Drivers of this pivot seem to be a faster-than-expected economic recovery coupled with record fiscal and monetary stimulus supplied by the Federal Reserve and the Federal Government.