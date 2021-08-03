Rev. William Dallas Helm transitioned to be with the Lord in his home, surrounded by family and loved ones, in Woodbridge, Virginia on August 2, 2021, at 63 years of age. William was born in Decatur, Illinois on May 24, 1958, to Noble Jr. and Iona (Wright) Helm. He attended MacArthur High School as a friend to many and an accomplished athlete. He was an esteemed, retired veteran of the United States Navy, having served in the Gulf War, and traveled the world through his military service.