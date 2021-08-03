Cancel
Durham, NC

Rise Southern Biscuits Combats Labor Shortage with In-Store Technology

QSR magazine
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRise Southern Biscuits and Righteous Chicken, the nation’s fastest growing biscuits and fried chicken concept, is tackling the labor shortage crisis thanks to a tech-forward approach to contactless ordering, including an in-store kiosk and innovative heated locker system installation. Early this year, Rise installed a unique, heated locker system and touchscreen ordering kiosk at its 932-square-foot location in downtown Durham, North Carolina. Not only has it streamlined in-store and online ordering experience for guests while keeping delivery and to-go orders hot and fresh, but early data shows that it has helped Rise increase sales and build tremendous operational efficiencies into its labor model.

#Tech#Franchising#Biscuits#Food Drink#Righteous Chicken#Rise Founder#Qsr#Guys Burgers Fries
