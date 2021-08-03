Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

The Job Market Needs You!

ccm.edu
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet the Skills You Need to Succeed with Training From CCM’s Center for Workforce Development. Looking to get a better job, get better in the job you are in or grow your skillset? The Center for Workforce Development (WFD) at County College of Morris (CCM) has released its new schedule of classes for the Fall Semester. WFD is accepting new students for its fall classes and also invites companies looking for a professional partner to develop their employees.

www.ccm.edu

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Opportunities#Job Market#Project Management#County College Of Morris#Wfd#Ms Office#Quickbooks#Data Analytics#Pharmacy Technician#Career Pathway Healthcare#Ccm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Mike Richards out as ‘Jeopardy!’ host after past scrutinized

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Producer Mike Richards stepped down as host of “Jeopardy!” after a report about past misogynistic comments surfaced this week. Richards was chosen last week as the successor to Alex Trebek, but his selection was seen as divisive from the beginning after the show embarked on a broad search that included actors, sports figures, journalists and celebrities.
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Three U.S. senators test positive for coronavirus

Three senators announced Thursday that they had tested positive for the coronavirus in a series of breakthrough infections. All three senators said they had been vaccinated. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., a critic of mask mandates on planes and trains, has tested positive, his office said Thursday. A second senator, Angus King, I-Maine, announced later in the day that he had tested positive, as well. And Thursday afternoon, Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., announced that he had the virus.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Texas House Dems end standoff, paving way for election overhaul

A controversial GOP-backed voting bill is one step closer to becoming law after several Texas House Democrats returned to the state capital building on Thursday, ending a more than month-long boycott that brought the legislature to a halt. The state’s lower chamber barely achieved quorum Thursday night with 99 members,...
LawPosted by
CNN

FTC files fresh antitrust complaint seeking to break up Facebook

(CNN) — The Federal Trade Commission renewed its bid to break up Facebook (FB) on Thursday by filing an amended complaint in federal court alleging the tech giant has monopolized social media and harmed competition. The new complaint comes nearly two months after a federal judge tossed out the original...
FAAPosted by
The Hill

FAA calling for $500K in fines against unruly airline passengers

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Thursday said it will be seeking more than $500,000 in fines from 34 passengers for "unruly behavior." "The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has proposed another $531,545 in civil penalties against 34 airline passengers for alleged unruly behavior, bringing the total for 2021 to more than $1 million," the agency said in a press release.

Comments / 0

Community Policy