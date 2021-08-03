The Job Market Needs You!

Get the Skills You Need to Succeed with Training From CCM’s Center for Workforce Development. Looking to get a better job, get better in the job you are in or grow your skillset? The Center for Workforce Development (WFD) at County College of Morris (CCM) has released its new schedule of classes for the Fall Semester. WFD is accepting new students for its fall classes and also invites companies looking for a professional partner to develop their employees.