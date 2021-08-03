19 gorgeous patio furniture pieces you won’t believe are in stock at Walmart

Trends come and go. What used to be all the rage can now be yet another project for the potential homebuyer. This is just as true for the bathroom as anywhere else in the home. But the bathroom deserves special attention compared to other rooms for several reasons: any fixes might involve serious plumbing work, and the bathroom is one of the most functional spaces in the home, so it's hard to get away with design simply for design's sake. If you want to wow buyers instead of turning them away, consider updating your bathrooms if they retain these trends.