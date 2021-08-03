Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Flooding rains expected across the coast through Thursday

By Spectrum News Weather Staff
spectrumlocalnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA stalled out front and a wave of low pressure will be the focus for continued rainfall through Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the coast through Thursday for some areas. Heavy rain will take over the forecast for the next couple of...

spectrumlocalnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Through Water#Flash Flood Watch#Sunrise#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Sarasota, FLMysuncoast.com

Inland rain won’t impact the coast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Inland storms stay inland this evening. We have been watching a few potent storms inland towards Highlands County. As the afternoon and evening have progressed, those storms have weakened but expect a few lingering showers far inland for the evening before clearing out late tonight. Sunday looks...
EnvironmentPosted by
newschain

More flooding as torrential rain sweeps across parts of UK

Parts of the UK have again faced rain and localised flooding, but forecasters have said a drier and sunnier summer could be possible by the end of the month. The dismal summer weather continued on Saturday with parts of London flooded due to heavy rain and the Met Office warning that torrential rain will continue to affect the south east of England throughout the day.
Door County, WIweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Door by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-08 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-12 09:16:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Door The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northern Brown County in northeastern Wisconsin Southern Door County in northeastern Wisconsin Kewaunee County in northeastern Wisconsin Southern Oconto County in northeastern Wisconsin Northeastern Outagamie County in northeastern Wisconsin Eastern Shawano County in northeastern Wisconsin * Until 430 AM CDT. * At 236 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that could experience flooding include Green Bay, Shawano, Kewaunee, Bay Shore Park, Oconto, Pulaski, Algoma, Luxemburg, Gillett, Bellevue Town, Navarino Wildlife Area, Legend Lake, Keshena, Oneida, De Pere, Howard, Ashwaubenon, Bellevue, Allouez and Suamico. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy