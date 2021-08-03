Saba, Provant-Robishaw, Camacho and Bohl co-present at 37th Distance Teaching and Learning conference
ECampus faculty development coordinator Anthony Saba, instructional design team manager Corinna Provant-Robishaw, quality assurance coordinators Lizzy Camacho and Courtney Bohl co-presented at the 37th Distance Teaching and Learning conference “Completing the Puzzle: Managing Multiple Stakeholders Across a Course Design and Development Process.”. With online course development distributed across multiple teams...www.boisestate.edu
