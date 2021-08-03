Saba, Provant-Robishaw, Camacho and Bohl co-present at 37th Distance Teaching and Learning conference

It sounds obvious: teach students in the language that they understand. But it isn’t obvious for many. Over the last decades we have witnessed tremendous progress in increasing access to schooling, yet the world still finds itself amid a global learning crisis. Despite most countries having universal or near-universal enrollment in primary education, too little learning is taking place. More than half the world’s primary school students face Learning Poverty because they fail to be able to read and understand a simple text by age 10. Their ability to succeed in school and invest in themselves and their futures as adults is imperiled as a result.