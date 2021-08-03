Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beaverton, OR

THPRD, partners aim to put more parks near affordable housing

By Kelcie Grega
Posted by 
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 6 days ago

How Tualatin Hills Park & Recreation District officials are incentivizing more affordable housing projects.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07QtK6_0bGf7xac00

Children adorned in brightly colored costumes and princess gowns hesitate, just for a moment or two, before running across a recently debuted splash pad at the Cedar Grove Apartments plaza on Cornell Road in Beaverton. Others, uninterested in the nearby water feature, draw self-portraits with sidewalk chalk.

It was a scene Sandy Chen was delighted to see as she watched her own two children. Chen's kids enjoyed green and red ice pops while chasing bubbles with a woman dressed as Anna from Disney's "Frozen."

Chen said she jumped at the opportunity to take her children to the parks within the Tualatin Hills Park & Recreation District once COVID-19 restrictions loosened.

"We've pretty much enjoyed the playgrounds, everything," Chen said. "When no one is around, we take off our masks. We love fresh air, too."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ru7P2_0bGf7xac00

Chen said her children love Disney, so when her friend told her about a "Frozen"-themed event hosted by THPRD at the apartment complex, she knew they had to be there.

The "Frozen in the Heat" event on Tuesday, July 27, was just one part of what leaders at Community Partners for Affordable Housing hope will be a long-lived partnership with THPRD.

Rachael Duke, CPAH's executive director, said her nonprofit organization partnered with the parks district to build the plaza and splash pad at the 44-unit affordable housing complex.

"Affordable housing is an important community asset, and parks are also important community assets, and really help to improve people's lives," Duke said.

In recent years, leaders at THPRD have taken it upon themselves to become more active partners in incentivizing affordable housing projects, said THPRD spokesperson Holly Thompson.

Part of that means connecting affording housing developments with more access to open parks and spaces.

A question THPRD planning manager Jeannine Rustad often asks herself is how the parks district can best provide parks access to all.

"How do we live up to this 'access for all' and make sure that anybody who wants to live in the district can afford to? Because we see what housing prices are doing," Rustad said.

Most affordable housing developments are apartment complexes, many of which don't have their own private outdoor spaces. Finding out ways to keep parks near these types of housing is crucial, officials and advocates say.

"I think that the pandemic showed us how important the access to being outside is for your physical health and for your mental health," Rustad said.

When Rustad was introduced to the folks over at CPAH, they were still in the development stages for Cedar Grove. One of the requirements they had for the development was to include a water structure to limit traffic noise, hence the reason for the new splash pad.

THPRD helped lower the nonprofit's barriers to connecting Cedar Grove to the district's existing infrastructure by waiving the system development charge, which developers ordinarily have to pay. Such charges can often be a barrier in getting affordable housing projects done when the margins are already so tight, Thompson said. They are one-time fees intended to help pay for the load placed on existing infrastructure like streets, parks and sewers by new users.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QVsh8_0bGf7xac00

"For us, it was really making some policy decisions about how we were going to waive fees, and how to distribute them most fairly to the most affordable projects," Thompson said.

Beyond robust community partnerships and aiding development by waiving fees, Thompson said the park district also intends to ensure surplus lands go toward affordable housing providers.

"Or at least give them a first option, or how can we maybe distribute that property in a way that helps those projects," she added.

Thompson said THPRD sees being an active partner in affordable housing as being a leader in social justice.

"For us, that means thinking about how we provide services, how we partner on those services, and making sure that everyone in the community has equitable access to public parks," she said.

Comments / 0

Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
935
Followers
5K+
Post
212K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oregon State
Oregon Real Estate
City
Tualatin, OR
Local
Oregon Business
Beaverton, OR
Government
Tualatin, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
City
Beaverton, OR
Beaverton, OR
Business
City
Green, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Housing Projects#Housing Developments#Cpah#Cedar Grove
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Portland's new infill rules won't be 'rapid transformation'

New research shows that construction costs are too expensive to make many projects pencil out.To help build more housing in Portland, the City Council adopted new residential infill policies to allow multifamily housing in single-family neighborhoods that took effect Aug. 1. But new research from the Sightline Institute shows that is unlikely to solve the housing crisis anytime soon. "We are not going to see a rapid transformation of many lots in Portland," said Michael Andersen, a senior researcher with the institute. The first city law to require single-family homes in most of Portland was passed in 1924 and is...
Oregon City, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Oregon City Together elects chair for preventing youth drug use

Maureen Palaoro, a Gardiner Middle School health teacher, helms board of community coalition. Maureen Palaoro, a Gardiner Middle School health teacher, recently was elected as chair of Oregon City Together, a Drug-Free Community Coalition. The coalition focuses primarily on preventing youth from using marijuana and alcohol, the two substances most prevalent among Oregon City youth.
Canby, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Canby and the future of food carts

City Council and Planning Commission meet in a work session to find direction and vision for food trucks. In a joint work session of the Canby City Council and Canby Planning Commission on Aug. 4, the issue of food carts and potential food cart pods in the city was the topic of choice.
Jefferson County, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

1946: The Stag offers full-service recreation and refreshments

Planning Commission concluded seven months work on a new subdivision ordinance in 1971. Walking through the mountains near the head of the Santiam River, where, with his family he had been camping for several days, John Campbell, of Varona, came face to face with a black bear. Taking quick aim with his trusty rifle John blazed away and hit the bear in the lower jaw. The shot knocked the bear down, and he made no apparent effort to get up. Rubbing his nose with his front paws he paid no attention to John. John got interested in the procedure and walked up to within a step or two to watch. All of a sudden, the bruin happened to look up and see Campbell standing there and he made a lunge for him.
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Survey shows discontent among downtown Portland businesses

The Rose City Downtown Collective finds that COVID-19, homelessness, protests, and vandalism have taken a toll.A survey of 55 downtown businesses on topics including the effects of the pandemic, looting, vandalism and homeless campers showed a feeling of discontent among the restaurant and bar industry. The Rose City Downtown Collective soon will take this data and present it to the Portland City Council to ask city leaders to address the business owners' pain points. The majority of the respondents — 68% — said they've been in business for 10 or more years. Among the findings: • 20% of restaurateurs...
West Linn, ORPosted by
West Linn Tidings

West Linn City Council settles pickleball dispute

Noisy sport banned at Skyline Ridge Park; courts to be converted back to tennis In an attempt to settle a yearlong feud within the Skyline Ridge neighborhood, the West Linn City Council voted this week to ban pickleball at Skyline Ridge Park. The trouble began last year when the West Linn Parks and Recreation Department re-striped one of the Skyline Ridge tennis courts as two pickleball courts. Within three months, the city received its first complaint about the fast-growing net sport. Since then the West Linn City Council and Parks and Recreation Advisory Board received dozens of emails and heard...
West Linn, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

West Linn neighbors fear traffic, noise at new middle school

West Linn Planning Commission to continue hearing on new Athey Creek Middle School next week.Residents of the Willamette neighborhood aren't thrilled about their potential new neighbor: a new Athey Creek Middle School on Dollar Street. At a West Linn Planning Commission meeting in early July, nearly a dozen residents testified against the proposed location for the school as part of a public hearing for the West Linn-Wilsonville School District's lan-use application. The planning commission will continue the hearing and decide on the district's application at its meeting Aug. 4. The neighbors' concerns about the school mainly involve traffic they...
Oregon City, ORPosted by
Oregon City News

Oregon City neighborhoods call for probe into 'bad practices'

Commissioner Frank O'Donnell says 'multi-level failure' leads to skirting of emergency requirements. Oregon City Commissioner Frank O'Donnell stepped down from the dais to speak as a private citizen in condemning recent events that have caused him and other residents to lose faith in city staff. O'Donnell's Aug. 4 public speech came just two days after the Citizen Involvement Committee — including seven neighborhood representatives — voted to request that the City Commission launch an investigation into what Barclay Hills Neighborhood Chair Karla Laws called "lots of bad practices" of the Community Development Department, which includes the city's planning and land-use...
Wilsonville, ORPosted by
Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville's street tree habitat has shrunk by 2,500 since previous inventory

This winter's ice storm may have taken an extensive toll on the tree habitat, according to initial findings  The full extent of the wreckage from this winter's ice storm has not been fully documented, but the Wilsonville government has collected initial findings. As those who witnessed the storm might have expected, the damage to local trees was considerable. Based on the work of interns hired by the city to compare the current tree habitat to a previous inventory done three years ago, about 500 trees on either residential streets or city arterials are damaged, 21 of those definitely need...
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

SW Portlanders say Terwilliger, Taylors Ferry traffic unsafe

South Burlingame resident leading fight for safer streets near Taylors Ferry Road.A short walk from his front door, Caleb Spiegel can hear the whir of engines from the commuters on Southwest Taylors Ferry Road. It's 4 p.m. on a Monday, which means any minute, a flurry of cars will parade down his residential street, all trying to evade the nearby Taylors Ferry and Terwilliger Boulevard intersection. Across the street, a red lawn sign reads "DRIVE LIKE YOUR KIDS LIVE HERE." "I seem to have opened Pandora's box over here," Spiegel said, recounting months of him hounding the...
Canby, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Pickleball courts given the 'OK'

Canby's Maple Street Park will have four lighted pickleball courts thanks to the City Council. Pickleball lovers rejoice, some new courts are on their way to Canby. The Canby City Council gave the OK to ordinance 1559 during its regular council meeting Aug. 4, paving the way for contractor R.L. Reimers Co. to build the courts, as well as a gazebo improvement project, at Maple Street Park.
Oregon StatePosted by
Portland Tribune

Survey: Most Oregonians concerned about water management

Political affiliation and where people lived played a big role in how they saw statewide water issues. Seven out of 10 Oregonians are concerned about how the state's groundwater and surface water are being managed. Most Oregonians say the answer to resolving water problems is increasing state subsidies for high-efficiency irrigation equipment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy