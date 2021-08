Business Journals Leadership Trust is an invite-only network of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. The key to success for any business’s leadership team is to focus on and invest in people — whether this means their employees, prospective and current customers, or society as a whole. Remembering that you’re in business to serve people — to ensure your product or service in some way helps people or makes their lives better — makes it easier to remember the importance of serving the best interests of your employees and customers. After all, if your team and your customers are happy, you’re likely to see a positive impact on your bottom line.