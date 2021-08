UPDATE: The traffic back up has now changed directions and I-15 Southbound is now experiencing delays in the same area. It is reported that a truck lost part of its load. UPDATE: The right two lanes of I-15 Northbound near Riverdale have been opened. The left lane is closed as the initial accident appears to have caused a chain reaction of crashes. A semi-truck is blocking the left lane and has caused the closure. Backups are as far Clearfield at this time.