Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gymnastics

Simone Biles explains her bronze medal win means more than all her previous gold medals

By Michael Whitaker
Posted by 
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit Sports Nation
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

American superstar gymnast Simone Biles won the bronze during the balance beam final on Tuesday, a week after she took herself out of several competitions to focus on her mental health. It was her 7th career Olympics medal, which ties her with Shannon Miller for the most by an American in gymnastics.

detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit, MI
20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

DSN is a Michigan made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSN

 https://detroitsportsnation.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Shannon Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Medals#Bronze Medal#American#Nbc News Link
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Gymnastics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The US Sun

What is gymnast Simone Biles’ net worth?

OLYMPIC medalist Simon Biles has earned the most World medals in gymnastics. On July 27, 2021, Biles shockingly announced that she was pulling out of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Simone Biles has a reported net worth of $6million. She has obtained most of her fortune through endorsements, sponsorships and Olympic...
GymnasticsNewsweek

How Much Money Has Simone Biles Lost After Pulling Out of Olympics Finals?

Simone Biles has forfeited at least two opportunities for a medal, after withdrawing from two gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, citing mental health concerns. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles, 24, has received an outpouring of support from fellow athletes, celebrities, and the public following announcements that she had pulled out of Tuesday's women's team final and Thursday's all-round final.
NFLPosted by
Parade

Meet the Man Simone Biles Flips For, Boyfriend Jonathan Owens—And See What He Said About Her Team Final Exit

So far, Simone Biles‘ experience at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics hasn’t been completely ideal. After withdrawing from the finals of the women’s artistic gymnastics team finals on Tuesday and the all-around final on Wednesday, it’s still unclear if the four-time gold medalist (and arguably greatest gymnast of all time) will compete in the rest of her events, despite qualifying for all four individual medal events this week.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Simone Biles’ Boyfriend Didn’t Even Know Who She Was When They Met—Here’s Their Love Story

She may be one of the most decorated gymnasts in Olympics history, but when Simone Biles‘ boyfriend, Jonathan Owens, first met her, he had no idea who she was. Biles and Owens have been dating since 2020. In July 2021, while she was in Tokyo for the 2021 Summer Olympics, Biles wished Owens a happy 26th birthday and promised to celebrate him when she was back in the United States. “here in Japan it is already my favorite persons birthday 🖤 HAPPY 26th BIRTHDAY BABE. @jowens_3 I love you so much. Can’t wait to celebrate you when I get home! thanks for keeping me sane during the craziest times. an ear to vent too, someone to share fun times with and make the best of memories 🖤 not sure how I got so lucky & what I’d do without you! But I hope you have the best day ever. Not too much fun without me tho hahaha 🥺🤞🏾🤍 forever yours, S,” she wrote in the caption.
NFLTODAY.com

Simone Biles posts cute new pics with boyfriend for his birthday: 'Forever yours'

Simone Biles is celebrating her boyfriend's birthday with some fun photos of them spending time together before she gets ready to go for gold at the Tokyo Olympics. The gymnastics superstar shared a series of seven photos on Instagram of her with boyfriend Jonathan Owens, a safety for the Houston Texans, in honor of his 26th birthday on Thursday. The two won't be spending the day together, as Biles is in Tokyo, where the opening ceremony will be held on Friday.
NFLPosted by
POPSUGAR

Wait, What? Simone Biles's BF, Jonathan Owens, "Had No Idea" Who She Was When They Met

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens have been giving us heart eyes ever since they went Instagram official in August 2020, but just how did the two lovebirds first meet? Well, like many 20-somethings, they actually met on social media. Just before the COVID-19 lockdown in March 2020, the now-24-year-old Olympic gymnast and the now-25-year-old football player connected on Instagram. Though Jonathan was impressed by Simone's four million followers, he actually had no idea who she was when they first started talking.
Celebritiespahomepage.com

Watch: Adorable baby lights up at Simone Biles cardboard cutout

When you’re in the presence of greatness, you just know. And for one adorable baby, it didn’t matter that greatness was actually just a cardboard cutout. On Sunday, TikTok user Anna Matthew posted a clip of her child riding in a shopping cart at the supermarket, smiling — seemingly in awe — at a cheery Simone Biles cardboard cutout atop a display.
CelebritiesPosted by
Teen Vogue

Simone Biles Cried After Taylor Swift Narrated Her Story With "This Is Me Trying"

We love it when icons from seemingly different worlds link up – and the latest pair to do so are Taylor Swift and Simone Biles. On August 3, Taylor narrated a spot for NBC to mark Simone’s big return competing at the Tokyo Olympic Games. The gymnast participated in the women's balance beam final that same day and took home the bronze for Team USA. Simone’s win comes after the athlete decided to withdraw from multiple events at the Games – including the team gymnastics and individual all-around finals – to focus on her mental health. (Simone has since revealed the unexpected death of her aunt while she was in Tokyo also played a part in her decision.)
SportsBleacher Report

Winners and Losers from Women's Gymnastics at the Tokyo Olympics

Women's gymnastics at the Tokyo Olympics was probably best known for the star who barely competed there. When Simone Biles withdrew from the women's team final one rotation in and then from all but one of her other individual event finals, the field opened up and the competition grew closer.
NFLElite Daily

Simone Biles’ Zodiac Sign Makes Her A Sensitive And Romantic Partner

Simone Biles has earned many titles: World Champ. Leotard Queen. The GOAT. And now — as fans have watched her relationship with Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens blossom right before their eyes — you can officially add one more to the string of Biles titles: Romantic Pisces Poster Girl. From...
NFLPosted by
Daily Mail

'Words can't explain how proud of you I am': Simone Biles' NFL star boyfriend Jonathan Owens posts gushing tribute to the gymnast following her Olympic bronze medal win on beam

Simone Biles' football star boyfriend heaped praise on his girlfriend in a touching social media tribute on Tuesday, just minutes after the gymnast clinched a bronze medal in the balance beam final. The 26-year-old NFL player, who is currently attending pre-season training camp for the Houston Texans, took to his...
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Simone Biles’ Boyfriend Speaks Out After Her Bronze Medal Win

Simone Biles has had a challenging yet rewarding run in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. After she pulled out of some competitions for her own safety, she received mixed reactions from people everywhere. Some decried her withdrawal and un-American and cowardly. However, many people stepped up to support her in her decision. One of those who never wavered in their support of Biles was her boyfriend, Jonathan Owens.

Comments / 0

Community Policy