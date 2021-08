Right-leaning media featured the headline, “Bacon may disappear in California as pig rules take effect.” The Times-News ran the story from the AP on Monday. I heard two immediate doomsayer’s trains of thought about the headline and the California law. The first was an example of government overreach; the second was that it was a form of a leftist promotion of an idiotic animal rights agenda. There are complicated reasons for countering these two thoughts. They illustrate how complex any public policy idea can be. Further, the complexity demonstrates the need for in-depth education for children and even adults concerning complex issues.