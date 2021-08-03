Grand Junction Community Makes Stuff the Bus A Huge Success

The temporary closure of Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon is having a major impact on Coloradans in more ways than one. Of course, anyone who has traveled the I-70 corridor in recent days is well aware of how the closure of the interstate has dramatically increased travel times across the state. Detours around Glenwood Canyon are adding nearly three hours to travel times between the front range and the western slope. However, the inconvenience of the closure isn't even the worst of it.