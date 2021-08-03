Paying a visit to one of Ithaca’s oldest eateries, the Ithaca Bakery
When I told a friend in Florida I was going to visit the Ithaca Bakery, she exclaimed, “Oh, I love bakeries!” I had to stop and think for a moment, then explain that our Meadow Street “bakery” doesn’t just do bread and pastries any more. They do bake the fresh bread, rolls, donuts, cookies, and cakes for a staggering number of hotels, stores, offices, and other eateries around the region, but I was there to visit the eatery part of the business.www.14850.com
Comments / 0