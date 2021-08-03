June 26, 1936 – July 23, 2021
Dr. Robert Duncan Moynihan, professor emeritus of English Literature at the State University of New York Oneonta passed away on the 23rd of July 2021 at the age of 85. Robert was deeply loved by his family and close friends from all over the world. He was born on the 26th of June, 1936 in Denver, Colorado. His early childhood and adolescent years were spent there, as well as, Grand Junction, Durango and Aspen where he won a scholarship to a summer program for the arts igniting a lifelong passion for classical music.www.allotsego.com
