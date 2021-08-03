Ivanti Buys RiskSense To Boost Risk Assessment and Patch Intelligence Capabilities

MetricStream, the global market leader in integrated risk management and governance, risk management, and compliance (GRC), announced the results of the MetricStream State of IT and Cyber Risk Management Survey Report 2021. Compiled from the opinions of key IT risk and compliance executives around the world, key findings show that IT and cyber risk measures escalated as a priority during the pandemic. Respondents stated that creating real-time visibility of their risk and compliance status is a top priority for the upcoming year. In addition, ensuring compliance requirements are met, assessments are conducted on a regular basis, and a need for automated tools were also ranked high in the survey.