Ivanti Buys RiskSense To Boost Risk Assessment and Patch Intelligence Capabilities
Ivanti on Monday announced the acquisition of risk assessment solutions company RiskSense with the aim of enhancing the Ivanti Neurons for Patch Intelligence product. Sunnyvale, Calif. RiskSense makes a platform that assesses an organization's risk posture based on a RiskSense Security Score, as described in this document (PDF download). The RiskSense platform uses machine learning and human expertise as part of this assessment process, which is said to be contextualized for a particular organization's computing environment.redmondmag.com
