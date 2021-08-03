Shang-Chi: Tony Leung’s Wenwu Is ‘Not The Mandarin In The Way People Are Expecting’ – Exclusive
If we're only just being introduced to Shang-Chi in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there are elements of the mythology surrounding the character that have a long legacy on our screens. For one, the film's full title is Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings – with the Ten Rings (or, a version of the Ten Rings) being the group that first captured Tony Stark way back in Iron Man. And then there's The Mandarin. If he was initially promised as the main villain of Iron Man 3, that incarnation of the character was revealed mid-way through the movie to be a ruse portrayed by Sir Ben Kingsley's ailing actor Trevor Slattery. Now, the 'real' Mandarin is entering the MCU in the form of Shang-Chi's father, Tony Leung's Wenwu.
