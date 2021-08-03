Chris Columbus Recalls Richard Donner Calling Him Up To Talk Goonies 2
Among the legendary films directed by the late, great Richard Donner – who passed away in July at the age of 91 – The Goonies continues to endure as a major family favourite. Produced by Steven Spielberg, written by Chris Columbus, with an iconic young cast, it’s pure ‘80s Amblin – a pirate treasure adventure film with spiky edges, loveable characters, and a Cyndi Lauper-assisted soundtrack. For years there was talk of a potential sequel that never materialised, but it was something that played on the director’s mind throughout his later life, as Columbus tells Empire.www.empireonline.com
Comments / 0