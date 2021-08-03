Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Obstetrician Groups Recommend COVID Vaccine During Pregnancy

By Associated Press
Posted by 
WTTW - Chicago PBS
WTTW - Chicago PBS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVideo: Dr. Priya Rajan and Dr. Carmen Adams join “Chicago Tonight” to discuss medical recommendations that pregnant people get the COVID-19 vaccine. (Produced by Blair Paddock) Two leading obstetricians’ groups on Friday recommended COVID-19 shots for all pregnant women, citing concerns over rising cases and low vaccination rates. The American...

news.wttw.com

Comments / 1

WTTW - Chicago PBS

WTTW - Chicago PBS

Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
875K+
Views
ABOUT

WTTW is Chicago’s premier public media organization committed to creating and presenting unique content for television and digital media.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois COVID-19 Vaccines
Chicago, IL
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Obstetrician#The Vaccines#Ob Gyn Group#Northwestern Medicine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Fully Vaccinated, These Are the 5 COVID Symptoms to Look Out For

Being fully vaccinated against COVID has many of us breathing easy, confident that we are highly protected from severe infection and hospitalization with the virus. But breakthrough cases, while rare, are still possible, and though these cases are often asymptomatic, that's not always the case. In fact, new data shows that many fully vaccinated people who get COVID do experience symptoms, just not necessarily the ones that you'd expect.
Public HealthFox News

33-year-old fully vaccinated woman reportedly dies from COVID-19 complications in rare, breakthrough case

A mother is grieving the loss of her 33-year-old daughter who was vaccinated against COVID-19 yet still succumbed to the virus on Sunday, according to a report. Angelle Mosley, described as a "driven business woman," who had just opened the doors to her first shop, Brave Beautique in June, texted her mom last Thursday saying she wasn’t feeling well, local outlet WDSU reported.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

A promising new treatment for COVID-19 infection

A flowering plant native to North Africa and Western Asia could be utilized in the future treatment of COVID-19 infection. The seeds of the plant, Nigella sativa, have been used for centuries as a traditional remedy for multiple medical conditions, including inflammation and infections. Now, an Australian-first research review article has found it could be used to treat COVID-19.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Black couple dies of COVID after refusing to take vaccine because they didn't trust doctors after 40-year-long Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment that denied penicillin to black men

A black couple from Georgia died of COVID-19 after refusing to get vaccinated because of lack of trust - due, in part, to a past racist medical experiment in which black men from Alabama were denied treatment for syphilis. Martin, 53, and Trina Daniel, 49, of Savannah succumbed to the...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, Your COVID Symptoms Could Be Different, Study Says

The Delta variant has managed to quickly reverse the major progress the U.S. had made toward ending the COVID-19 pandemic. The strain has spread quickly across the country, pushing the national daily case average above the highest point recorded last summer. Unfortunately, mounting data also shows that the variant can cause rare breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people, even though the risk of severe disease or death is almost entirely eliminated, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data. Now that vaccinated people are on high alert again about contracting the virus, it's time to get reacquainted with the symptoms of COVID, especially because some have changed, potentially due to the Delta variant. And there are also some differences in COVID symptoms among unvaccinated versus vaccinated people. The signs that you're sick with the virus can even change based on how many shots you've received, according to data from the ZOE COVID Symptom Study in the U.K.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Bell's palsy IS linked to the COVID-19 vaccine: Man, 61, developed rare facial paralysis that occurs in just 0.02% of patients after both shots of Pfizer

COVID-19 vaccines are linked to the risk of developing Bell's palsy, a new report from the UK's National Health Service (NHS) suggests. Researchers detailed the case of a 61-year-old man in England who receive both doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. After each dose, he developed facial paralysis shortly thereafter,...
Sciencescitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Vaccination Affects on Rheumatic and Musculoskeletal Disease Flares

In a study of 1,377 patients with rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases—such as inflammatory arthritis and lupus—flares of their conditions were uncommon following two-dose COVID-19 mRNA vaccination. In a study of 1,377 patients with rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases—such as inflammatory arthritis and lupus—flares of their conditions were uncommon following two-dose COVID-19 mRNA vaccination.
Public HealthWISH-TV

COVID delta variant symptoms differ between the vaccinated and unvaccinated

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Back in June, the delta variant accounted for 10% of cases nationwide. One month later, that number is up to 83%. Initially, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listed a general overview of symptoms specific to the mutation, which included runny nose, sneezing, symptoms that could be mistaken for a common cold. This is unlike what’s seen in typical coronavirus infections such as shortness of breath, severe fatigue and loss of taste and smell to name a few.
Public Healthaces.edu

COVID-19 Vaccines for People with Underlying Medical Conditions

COVID-19 vaccines may be administered to most people with underlying medical conditions. This information aims to help people in the following groups make an informed decision about receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. Learn more about what you can do when you have been fully vaccinated. If you have questions about getting...
KidsHuffingtonPost

Nearly 72,000 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In Children In 1 Week

Nearly 72,000 children across the United States were confirmed to have COVID-19 in one week last month, according to an analysis from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association. Children represented 19% of all newly recorded cases for the week ending July 29. The two groups called...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

COVID-19 symptoms: What to look for, according to the CDC

With COVID-19 cases on the rise amid continued spread of the concerning delta variant, quick identification of symptoms, testing and isolation can limit further exposures and reduce transmission. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), symptoms of COVID-19 can range in severity and may include:. Fever or...
WorldShropshire Star

99% of pregnant women admitted to hospital with Covid-19 unvaccinated – research

Researchers at Oxford University described their findings as ‘concerning’. More than 99% of pregnant women admitted to hospital with Covid-19 are unvaccinated – with the Delta variant of coronavirus posing a significantly greater risk of severe disease, scientists have said. Researchers at Oxford University have described their findings as “concerning”,...

Comments / 1

Community Policy