BMO Harris offers a Credit Builder Loan for people who have ZERO credit.

Huge credit card welcome offers continue, and hobbyists should all be thankful. But we can’t ignore the substantial minimum spend banks require in order to obtain these rewards. Indeed, banks have gotten craftier at designing these offers. Many advertise very lucrative amounts but have even more prominently increased spend requirements. How can Joe or Jane Consumer meet these credit card welcome offer requirements without overspending? One of my three guiding principles for reaching financially independence is sensible spending – pretty much the opposite of overspending. Also, many don’t have access to advanced spending techniques. How can low to moderate spenders obtain lucrative welcome offers with normal spending? Today, I’ll cover several easy options which can help.