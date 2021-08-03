Benjamin Martin
Senior Vice President, Commercial Lending at Collegiate Peaks Bank. Colorado-based Collegiate Peaks Bank, a division of Glacier Bancorp, is pleased to welcome Benjamin Martin to its team as a Senior Vice President, Commercial Lending. Martin has more than 20 years of experience with large and small financial institutions in Colorado, Wisconsin and Arizona and will provide commercial lending services to all types of businesses, from start-ups to established companies. Martin is also an active volunteer in the community, serving with several local organizations.www.bizjournals.com
