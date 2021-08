Regulating Crypto Exchanges with Kevin Murcko of CoinMetro. We’ve had hundreds of guests on this show since we started over four years ago. And to be candid, a couple of them have sucked. Well we’ve got some good news and some bad news. The good news is today’s guest doesn’t suck. In fact, he’s really good. Kevin Murcko, the founder of CoinMetro, doesn’t just talk the talk, he actually walks the walk, frequently advising regulators and government bodies on matters relating to applying current regulations to new financial markets and instruments, regulatory sandboxes, and related topics.