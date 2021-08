Investing.com -- The U.S. looks set to ask foreign travellers to be fully vaccinated as China tightens travel restrictions to combat its latest Covid outbreak. Influential Fed member Richard Clarida sparks a tightening debate ahead of the release of the latest U.S. labor data, while the Bank of England holds its latest policy-setting meeting. Wall Street is set to open higher, but Uber (NYSE:UBER), Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) and Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) are weaker after results. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Thursday, 5th August.