33 River Ridge Rd

Great Home for Rent! 3 BR 2 BA - Property Id: 681742. Beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-bath contemporary home has an open floor plan on the main level with an updated kitchen featuring beautiful quartz countertops, recently installed white subway tiles, newer stainless appliances and brand-new Hickory laminated flooring flowing through to the dining area that has two French doors. The living room has nice large windows allowing natural light to stream into the space with a gas-log fireplace. There are two bedrooms on the main floor and the master suite is located on the second floor all to yourself. The lower level has a family room, a play room and a large laundry area. There is a one car attached garage for direct entry into the house and additional storage. To the end of the street and there are 7 acres of common area that lead to hiking and cross-country trails and to the Baker River. Enjoy this location with close proximity to downtown Plymouth, Spear Hospital or all your shopping needs!