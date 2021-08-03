Ryan Morrill
EDUCATION: Bachelor of Science degree in finance from Metro State University. Colorado-based Collegiate Peaks Bank, a division of Glacier Bancorp, is pleased to welcome Ryan Morrill as Vice President, Commercial Lending. Morrill has over seven years of experience primarily in government and non-profit lending. His focus will be on commercial real estate, investor real estate, working capital and guidance lines of credit, letters of credit, SBA loans and metro district financing.www.bizjournals.com
