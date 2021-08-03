In the Media
Inside Higher Ed and InnovateLI, New York Tech’s newest degree program, the Master of Science in Risk Management, will provide companies with the highly trained talent and expertise needed to navigate the everchanging business environment. This new degree program is the most recent of several new degree programs New York Tech has launched to prepare students to address current and future real-world challenges, including a Ph.D. in Engineering, M.B.A. in Business Analytics, and Master’s in Public Health (M.P.H.).www.nyit.edu
