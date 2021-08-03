Adam Loveland
EDUCATION: MBA from the University of Denver , Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Miami University. Colorado-based Collegiate Peaks Bank, a division of Glacier Bancorp, is pleased to welcome Adam Loveland to its team as a Vice President, Commercial Banking. Loveland brings over 13 years of banking experience, focusing on commercial real estate, operating companies and non-profits.Collegiate Peaks Bank has branch locations in Denver, RiNo (River North), the Denver Tech Center, Thornton, Salida and Buena Vista.www.bizjournals.com
