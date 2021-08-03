Adam Loveland

Lindsey Brist has been named vice president, business banking relationship manager for KeyBank Idaho. In this role, she will operate as a financial advisor by presenting the full range of comprehensive banking solutions KeyBank offers to meet client needs and exceed customer service expectations. Brist began her career by serving for six years in a business development role with KeyBank. She has subsequently held positions as a commercial banking relationship manager for Wells Fargo and in commercial risk management for PayneWest Insurance Company before re-joining KeyBank. Brist graduated from Ashford University in San Diego, California, where she earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in industrial and organizational psychology. Steve Storey, Idaho market president and Key Private Bank market leader, praised Brist’s experience and professionalism in a recent announcement.