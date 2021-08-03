Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Adam Loveland

bizjournals
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDUCATION: MBA from the University of Denver , Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Miami University. Colorado-based Collegiate Peaks Bank, a division of Glacier Bancorp, is pleased to welcome Adam Loveland to its team as a Vice President, Commercial Banking. Loveland brings over 13 years of banking experience, focusing on commercial real estate, operating companies and non-profits.Collegiate Peaks Bank has branch locations in Denver, RiNo (River North), the Denver Tech Center, Thornton, Salida and Buena Vista.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Banking#Miami University#The University Of Denver#Collegiate Peaks Bank#Glacier Bancorp#Rino#The Denver Tech Center#Buena Vista
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Loveland, COReporterHerald.com

Loveland Business Briefs: Clinic adds scheduling; businesses clean river

The Youth Clinic has launched a new online self-scheduling service for well care and other office visits for current patients, available at its Loveland and Fort Collins offices. “At The Youth Clinic, we’re working to ensure families of our existing patients feel their time is well spent with us,” Larry...
Loveland, CObizwest.com

Lodging occupancy continues upward climb, Loveland on top

After months of leading the hotel occupancy rates for Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley, Greeley has dropped out of first place. But just barely. Greeley’s June hotel occupancy rate was 76.8%, up from its 72.4% rate in May. Occupancy rates in Loveland and Estes Park, however, took larger jumps, with Loveland’s June rate at 78.5% and Estes Park’s at 77.5%. Their May rates were 61% and 55.7%, respectively.
Loveland, COLongmont Daily Times-Call

Loveland annexation could accommodate huge Amazon distribution center

Part of a 152-acre parcel of land near Northern Colorado Regional Airport due to be annexed by the city of Loveland could become home to a massive new Amazon distribution center and several thousand jobs. The Loveland Planning Commission is set to consider a proposal by Dallas-based Trammell Crow Co....
Businessbizjournals

Adam Matthiesen

Regional Transmission & Distribution Group Manager at Burns & McDonnell. EDUCATION: Texas A&M University - College Station (College Station, TX) Adam Matthiesen, PE, has been promoted to lead regional transmission and distribution operations for Burns & McDonnell in St. Louis. In his new role, Adam will lead a team of more than 160 professionals delivering transmission, substation, distribution, pipeline, and governance risk cybersecurity and compliance projects regionwide. Adam has successfully led multidisciplined teams in the design and construction of power delivery infrastructure nationwide.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Wells Fargo Upgrades DCP Midstream LP (DCP) to Overweight

Wells Fargo analyst Michael Blum upgraded DCP Midstream LP (NYSE: DCP) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Idaho Stateidahobusinessreview.com

Lindsey Brist named to new leadership role at KeyBank Idaho

Lindsey Brist has been named vice president, business banking relationship manager for KeyBank Idaho. In this role, she will operate as a financial advisor by presenting the full range of comprehensive banking solutions KeyBank offers to meet client needs and exceed customer service expectations. Brist began her career by serving for six years in a business development role with KeyBank. She has subsequently held positions as a commercial banking relationship manager for Wells Fargo and in commercial risk management for PayneWest Insurance Company before re-joining KeyBank. Brist graduated from Ashford University in San Diego, California, where she earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in industrial and organizational psychology. Steve Storey, Idaho market president and Key Private Bank market leader, praised Brist’s experience and professionalism in a recent announcement.
Loveland, COReporterHerald.com

Vaccine clinics scheduled at MCR in Loveland

UCHealth will offer vaccine clinics at Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland this Saturday and next with the highly contagious COVID-19 delta variant spreading rapidly. The health system announced that with increasing spread, rising hospitalizations and growing demand for vaccines, the health system would add clinics Aug. 7 and 14 at three Colorado locations, including Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland and locations in Aurora and Colorado Springs.
Norwalk, CTbizjournals

Fortune 500 company acquires Kettering electrical services business

An electrical services business located in the Dayton area has been acquired by a Fortune 500 company. The deal is expected to prompt more growth. Quebe Holdings Inc., a Kettering-based provider of pre-construction, construction, systems integration and energy solutions, was recently purchased by EMCOR Group Inc. — a mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and building services company headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
Loveland, CObizwest.com

Loveland council votes to move whitewater park forward

LOVELAND — Loveland City Council voted Tuesday to remove 42 acres from an urban renewal area near Centerra and end a public improvement fee covenant to advance a plan to build a new whitewater park attraction on the property. The vote was 7-1 each time, with Mayor Jacki Marsh voting...
Loveland, CObizwest.com

Loveland water feature seeks developer, land vote Tuesday

LOVELAND — The Loveland City Council plans a vote Tuesday on removing 42 acres from an urban renewal area near Centerra for a whitewater park and resort the city envisions, if it can also find a new developer. The land needs to be excluded from a master finance agreement with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy