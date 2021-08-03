Pool Cleaning Tips

You probably dust your television from time to time as part of your weekly routine to keep the house tidy. Spring cleaning, however, involves a deeper clean. The annual ritual of spring cleaning actually dates back centuries. People around the world get out the cleaning supplies in an attempt to purge the house from those dust bunnies hiding under the furniture. If you’re wondering how to clean a TV, you aren’t alone. The television may not have dust bunnies controlling the remote, but TVs do attract quite a bit of other dust and other grime, especially if you have kiddos who love to touch the screen. Just like other parts of the home, the television requires some TLC when family spring cleaning gets underway.