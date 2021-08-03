Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Former Indiana WR Whop Philyor Makes Impressive Catch at Vikings Training Camp

By D.J. Fezler
Posted by 
HoosiersNow
HoosiersNow
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s0t81_0bGexIjp00

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Former Indiana wide receiver Whop Philyor, like most undrafted free agents, is fighting just to make an active NFL roster ahead of the 2021 season.

He's making his case with the Minnesota Vikings by coming down with contested catches during training camp. On Monday, the Vikings posted a video of Philyor making a tough grab along the left sideline, drawing applause from the attending crowd.

Philyor was a 2017 three-star prospect from Henry B. Plant High School in Tampa, Florida, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. In four seasons with the Hoosiers, he caught 180 passes for 2,067 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Philyor's 180 receptions rank fourth-most in school history, and his 2,067 yards are the ninth-most by an Indiana player. During the 2020 season, he led the Big Ten with 54 catches while finishing ninth with 495 yards.

The Minnesota Vikings' wide receivers included Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson among the top of the depth chart while Chad Beebe and Dede Westbrook are also competing for playing time. Philyor is looking to sneak onto the roster by making more catches that catch the eyes of coaches and fans.

The Vikings’ receiving corps is without Bisi Johnson, who tore his right ACL during practice, allowing Philyor more opportunity to make the team.

Stories Related to Indiana Football

  • CBS, 247SPORTS RANKS INDIANA AMONG TOP FBS PROGRAMS: CBS Sports and 247Sports ranked all FBS teams ahead of the 2021 college football season, and it including five Big Ten programs in its top-25. Indiana ranked just inside that list, coming in at No. 21 overall and fifth in the Big Ten. CLICK HERE
  • INDIANA HAS SI ALL-AMERICAN TOP 25 RECRUITING CLASS: Thanks to some huge gets on the recruiting trail, Indiana's class is ranked No. 22 in the Sports Illustrated All-American national rankings. It's the first time the Hoosiers have ever been in the top-25. CLICK HERE
  • GI'BRAN PAYNE'S PATH LEADS TO INDIANA: Cincinnati La Salle's Gi'Bran Payne is the best running back in Ohio and a standout four-star recruit. The recent Indiana commit has been raised to reach this success, and he's a state champion thanks to all of his hard work and the many people who have been in his corner for years. CLICK HERE
  • INJURIES END SIMON STEPANIAK'S NFL CAREER: Simon Stepaniak, the former Indiana guard who was a sixth-round pick of the Green Bay Packers last year, has been placed on the reserve/retired list, and it looks like his NFL career is over before it even got started. CLICK HERE

Comments / 0

HoosiersNow

HoosiersNow

Indianapolis, IN
336
Followers
369
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

HoosiersNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to the coverage of the Indiana Hoosiers

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings#Acl#Indiana Football Cbs#Cbs Sports#247sports#Fbs#Cincinnati La Salle#The Green Bay Packers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Is Adrian Peterson on his way to a team in the NFC West?

Former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson could be a candidate to replace Cam Akers for the Los Angeles Rams. At 36-years-old and currently with no team to play for, the chances of former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson suiting up in the NFL again are probably as low as they’ve ever been.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: Vikings WR Suffered Major Injury During Friday Practice

The Minnesota Vikings made headlines for only unfortunate reasons on Saturday. First, the Vikings suffered a series of setbacks at the quarterback position. Minnesota was down three quarterbacks, including Kirk Cousins, on Saturday after Kellen Mond tested positive for COVID-19. That left just former University of Washington star quarterback Jake Browning manning the offense during Saturday’s practice.
NFLchatsports.com

Vikings recently gave local Minnesota quarterback a tryout

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Fan Controlled Football/Getty Images) Jackson Erdmann. Former St. John’s University quarterback Jackson Erdmann recently had the opportunity to work out for the Minnesota Vikings. Over the years, the Minnesota Vikings have done their best to utilize some of the talent that is most close to home.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Minnesota Vikings To Reportedly Sign New Quarterback

Over the weekend, the Minnesota Vikings had just one quarterback in attendance at training camp. It’s safe to say they could use some help. It was reported rookie Kellen Mond tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend. Kirk Cousins and one other quarterback were deemed high-risk close contacts, as a result. Only Jake Browning was available for the Vikings’ training camp practice on Saturday.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Trading for Deshaun Watson comically suggested for Vikings

ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio believes the Minnesota Vikings trading Kirk Cousins to the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson is an actual thing that could happen. It probably wouldn’t be a stretch to say that Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is not one of Mike Zimmer’s top-five favorite people right now. Since...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson’s explicit 8-word response to Randy Moss’ disheartening take

The Minnesota Vikings got a massive steal in the 2020 NFL Draft when LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson landed on their laps with the No. 22 pick in the first round. Jefferson immediately paid dividends in his rookie year, posting 1,400 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 88 receptions across 16 games. Having established a thunderous first year in the league, Jefferson understandably has earned lofty expectations, heading to his sophomore season, except from at least one person — Randy Moss.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Do the Vikings have the next Tony Romo in their locker room?

Could Jake Browning actually end up being the quarterback of the future for the Minnesota Vikings?. Last Saturday night’s practice at the TCO Performance center wasn’t supposed to be a showcase for Minnesota Vikings quarterback Jake Browning. But thanks to the NFL’s current COVID-19 protocol forcing the Vikings to keep three of their signal-callers away from the facilities, Browning was the only arm available for the team to utilize.
NFLDaily Norseman

Jaylen Twyman to report to Vikings training camp on time

Generally, a player reporting to their team’s training camp on time is not the sort of thing that makes for a big story. In the case of Minnesota Vikings’ rookie defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman, however, we’re willing to make an exception. About a month ago, Twyman was shot four times...
NFLchatsports.com

Former Vikings linebacker decides to retire from the NFL

(Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports) Todd Davis. Former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Todd Davis is retiring from the NFL after a brief stint with the New York Giants. 2020 was an incredibly strange season for the Minnesota Vikings, especially for a team with Mike Zimmer as their head coach. Zimmer...
NFLskornorth.com

Zulgad: Team second: Kirk Cousins makes it clear that Kirk Cousins, not Vikings are his top priority

Kirk Cousins spent 10 minutes at a podium before the Vikings’ practice Thursday and proved what was suspected all along. There is an always an excuse for why something happened to him and he wants you to know this: It’s not his fault. Ever. That can be an interception, a bad day, a tough loss, or, as we found out, why he spent the past five days quarantined at home after the unvaccinated quarterback was deemed to have close contact to fellow QB Kellen Mond during a time when the rookie had COVID-19.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Vikings Cut Quarterback After Kirk Cousins’ Return

The Vikings have waived reserve quarterback Case Cookus, the team announced on Thursday. Minnesota picked up the second-year QB after losing Kirk Cousins, Nate Stanley and Kellen Mond to COVID-19 protocols earlier this week. With Cousins and Stanley activated earlier today, the Vikings no longer had a need for Cookus.
NFL740thefan.com

Vikings Opening Training Camp Today

(Eagan, MN) — The Minnesota Vikings will conduct their first full-squad training camp workout this afternoon at team headquarters in Eagan. The Vikings’ rookies and younger players have been working out since Monday, while the veterans hit the field today for the first time. Head coach Mike Zimmer says he...
NFLMinneapolis Star Tribune

Vikings training camp position preview: Tight ends

The Vikings begin training camp next week, with their first full-squad practice scheduled for July 28. Between now and then, we're previewing camp with a look at each position group. Today: tight ends. THE ROSTER. Irv Smith, Tyler Conklin, Brandon Dillon, Zach Davidson, Shane Zylstra. OFFSEASON MOVES. In: Davidson (fifth-round...
NFL740thefan.com

Vikings Continue Training Camp

(Eagan, MN) — The Minnesota Vikings yesterday hosted fans at a training camp practice for the first time in nearly two years. Quarterback Kirk Cousins called it a “privilege” to be back to practicing in front of fans, saying it gave him extra energy to see them. The first full-squad...
NFLchatsports.com

6 bold predictions for the Vikings 2021 training camp

(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Jake Browning. The Minnesota Vikings will hold their first training camp practice on Wednesday, so what could happen between now and the regular season?. The Minnesota Vikings will kick off training camp on Wednesday, and there is plenty of work to do. With a defense...
NFLchatsports.com

Do the Vikings Have a Main ‘Storyline’ for Training Camp?

The Minnesota Vikings know who will be utilized as starting quarterback, running back, two wide receivers, tight end, safeties, two linebackers, and some portions of the offensive and defensive trenches. From Kirk Cousins to Brian O’Neill, some of the roster positions involve no mystery. For other spots, it is not...

Comments / 0

Community Policy