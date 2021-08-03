Digital Therapeutics for Substance Use Disorders: From Research to Practice

Only a few digital therapeutics are currently FDA approved. What options are available and how can they best be leveraged for the benefit of patients?. The concept of digital health dates back to 1995, when Joe Kvedar, MD, pioneered the study of technology’s potential to provide care beyond traditional brick-and-mortar settings. The goal was to expand physicians’ reach by removing barriers such as time, place, and personnel limitations, and also to enhance overall quality of patient care and the patient experience.1 Subsequently, the term e-patient was coined to represent patients who are equipped, enabled, empowered, and engaged in their health care through digital technology.2.