Vikings' 2020 first-round pick Jeff Gladney indicted by Texas grand jury

By Joe Nelson
 2 days ago
Credit: Minnesota Vikings

UPDATE: Jeff Gladney has been released by the Minnesota Vikings –Jeff Gladney has been formally charged by a Texas grand jury on a felony charge of domestic violence for an alleged assault of his former girlfriend.

The Dallas County grand jury indicted the 23-year-old Vikings cornerback Tuesday, meaning his case will go to trial. If convicted, Gladney could be sentenced up to 10 years in prison.

According to Brian Murphy of Purple Insider, Gladney's unidentified ex-girlfriend is suing him for $1 million. The 15-page lawsuit accuses Gladney of punching the woman in the face and ribs, pulling her hair and choking her during a lengthy incident late April 1 into early April 2.

The lawsuit says Gladney attempted to force her to delete text messages while also bribing her with jewelry to "remain silent."

Asked about the allegations Tuesday, Vikings co-owner said they are "very disturbing."

"Obviously, allegations like these are very disturbing and something that's concerning to us as ownership and to our organization. Right now, our GM and our coach, and we're talking to the league and really are working through to understand this better. And as we get more information in the coming hours, we're let you know where we go on this. But obviously the allegations are very disturbing," said Wilf.

Gladney was a first-round pick by the Vikings in the 2020 NFL Draft and started 15 games last season. The 24-year-old has not reported to offseason workouts or training camp since the alleged incident.

