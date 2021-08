Wentz (foot) won't immediately undergo surgery and will instead begin a rest and rehab program, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Wentz recently met with foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson, and surgery apparently isn't guaranteed to be necessary. The 28-year-old should be available Week 1 if the rehab program goes well, as opposed to the procedure which would likely sideline him beyond mid-September. It's uncertain whether or not the strategy will work, and Wentz could have more limited mobility even if he doesn't go under the knife. Jacob Eason led the first-team offense at Friday's practice after Wentz suffered the injury.