Driver Shot In Road Rage Incident, Fort Worth Police Say

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – An Amazon driver is hospitalized and another person is at-large following a road rage-related shooting Tuesday, August 3, Fort Worth Police said.

Police had said the Amazon driver was not involved in the road rage incident, but was a witness who got shot.

After further investigation, Fort Worth Police later said the Amazon driver was not shot. Another person had been shot.

It happened at 3008 W Normandale Street around 11:20 a.m. behind a Harley Davidson dealership.

Police said the shooting was a result of a road rage incident involving two vehicles leaving from a nearby apartment complex.

The driver who was shot was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the arm and is in stable condition.

There is no other information yet about the suspect.