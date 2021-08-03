Your Work Doesn’t Speak For Itself.
Do you remember the first time at work you accomplished something you were really proud of and it was met with appreciation?. I do. I glowed with pride when I heard that a project I’d suggested and then ran with (digitizing some financial records) was praised by the firm’s partners. It also earned me a significant bump in salary, so I made a mental bookmark: “Keep doing what I just did.” I put my head down and continued to work hard, assuming that I’d continue to be singled out for the quality of what I produced.www.forbes.com
