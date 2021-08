Kenton football is in Zach Turner’s blood so when the opportunity came up to become the head coach, the Kenton graduate jumped at the opportunity. “Well I have been an assistant here for 10 years and one year at Bluffton,” Turner said. “I was a Kenton Wildcat growing up and I was fortunate enough to have really good coaches and they got me into coaching and as my coaching career went on and on I got more into it and it because a passion of mine and I want to keep growing and get better and I felt the next step was to be a head coach and that is something I’ve been waiting on and wanting to do the past four or five years.