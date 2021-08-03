Middle school football

Students at First Flight Middle School who were named to the Principal’s List and Honor Roll for the fourth quarter of the 2020-21 academic year have been recognized. 8th Grade – Isla Brooke Blankenship, Margaret Janice Brauer, Alexander Cole Brown, James Alexander Bryson, Sarai Kaitlyn Bullock, Bryson Noble Capps, Lukas Alexander Cook, Kirra Mar Cox, Annie Layne Coyle, Mason Keith Dobie, Lenora Louise Downing, Abigail Grace Edwards, Ansley Tay Felthousen, Julianna Christine Forte, Cameron James Gabbert, Rosales Hermilo Garcia Rosales, Katherine Allison Gregg, Hayden Franchesca Hall, Alexa Ray Hallac, Dylan Ralph Hallac, Anneliese Jolie Heyder, Hannah Nicole Holmquist, Reese Mason Homcy, McKenna Odell Kelly, Benjamin Godwin Lashley, Mer Price Lige, Olivia Nicole Lilliston, Felicity Sands Lipchak, Catalina Dawn Lokie, Emerson Steele Mann, Mackenzie Rose McAvoy, Claire McKenzie Meads, Lopez Xavier Menendez-Lopez, Amerie Faith Mickens, Liam Reynold Minnich, Ayden Joseph Morgan, Joshua James Mouser, Ella Grace Ogburn, Morgan Jay Packard, Cameron Elizabeth Piland, Adam James Pritchard, Jasper Virgil Reece, Landon Gregory Sherman, Jack Tucker Spivey, Summer Jennings Stevens, Taylor Wood Summerton, Alexander Peterson Tine, Nathan George Tsonev, Joseph Doyle Wagner, Devin Wayne Williams, Saylor Ann Willis, Caroline Anne Worthy, Joseph Sawyer Wright and Alyssa Marie York.
Comments / 0