Middle school football

Duke Football returns to Fall Camp for an early morning first practice this morning at 7AM, with a new starting Quarterback under center for the fourth consecutive year, and a new Offensive Coordinator(s) for the third consecutive year. Gunnar Holmberg takes the reigns of the QB position in his fourth year in the program, looking to shake some new life in to an offense that has turned the ball over more than any other in the sport over the last two years. On the sidelines and in the booth, there is new blood as well, with Re'quan Boyette (WRs) and Jeff Faris (QBs) sharing co-Offensive Coordinator duties.