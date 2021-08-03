Cancel
After a location switch and a destructive fire, Brennan’s has finally reopened in Central West End

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe past year and a half have been difficult for the entire restaurant industry, but few stories have been as wild as that of Brennan’s. The beloved local bar closed its original location (4695 Maryland Ave.) in 2019 after 17 years to move to a new spot down the street (316 N. Euclid Ave.). After spending almost a year renovating, on opening day, it suffered a disastrous fire that kept it closed for almost another year. Yesterday, Monday, Aug. 2, Brennan’s finally reopened for service after repairing all of the fire damage.

