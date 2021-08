On another beautiful night in downtown Wesleyville, in the Mayor's Cup, FLAG (11) and Union City squared off with UC advancing via 6-1 victory. Cam Tennant started for FLAG and Parker Miller for Union City. Parker Miller doubled to lead off the Union City first and scored on a single by Blake Turner. Zach Tomcho homered to lead off the UC second, Colt Blakeslee walked and scored on an infield out, UC up 3-0.