Acting AG announces settlement with EPA to protect NJ from air pollution

TRENTON, NJ — Acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck announced July 29 that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has agreed to take action on air pollution reduction plans submitted by certain “upwind” states as part of a settlement reached between EPA and “downwind” states New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Delaware and Massachusetts, as well as New York City. The action resolves a lawsuit brought by the states and city earlier this year against the Trump administration’s EPA over its alleged failure to fulfill its responsibility under the federal Clean Air Act to ensure the control of upwind sources of smog-forming pollution.