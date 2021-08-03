No Experience Needed To Dive Into A Marine Services Career
One Woman’s Deep Dive Into the Marine Services Industry. The ‘unknown’ is something we often fear and are wary of. We often find the familiarity of our comfort zone safe and secure, but what happens when you step outside of the lines and stretch what you thought you were capable of? Sometimes you can do it on your own, but other times you need a little, and sometimes a lot, of support to learn how to navigate uncharted experiences.www.spinsheet.com
Comments / 0