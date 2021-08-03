Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North Little Rock, AR

Busted hotel air conditioner botches opening of Ira Mittelman’s new restaurant, Fork

By Rhett Brinkley
Posted by 
Arkansas Times
Arkansas Times
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chef Ira Mittelman, previous owner of Ira’s Park Hill Grill in North Little Rock off JFK Boulevard and Ira’s in the historic Rose Building on Main Street, announced in May that his new restaurant, Fork, was slated to open in June in the Holiday Inn located at 10920 Financial Center Parkway. The opening was pushed back to July 7. After being open for only a few days, Mittelman posted to Facebook on July 10 that he was closing the dining room because of air conditioning problems. Nearly a month later, the hotel management hasn’t fixed the air conditioner, Mittlelman said in a Facebook announcement today.

arktimes.com

Comments / 0

Arkansas Times

Arkansas Times

Little Rock, AR
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
720K+
Views
ABOUT

Arkansas's source for news, politics & entertainment.

 https://arktimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
North Little Rock, AR
Lifestyle
City
North Little Rock, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioner#Hotel Management#Air Conditioning#Fork#Park Hill Grill
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
LifestylePosted by
Arkansas Times

Get tickets to Arkansas Times Pig & Swig today

Several years ago, an Iowa whiskey distiller tried to raise pigs that tasted like whiskey. With the help of a swine nutrition expert, he devised a carefully crafted diet for the pigs made up of spent grain from the leftover mash from the whiskey-making process, corn and soybeans. The consensus among those who sampled mash-fed pork, according to a Popular Mechanics news story? It was very good, but not whiskey-flavored. Popular Mechanics offers a surefire way to create the inverse: Pour one ounce of rendered bacon fat into a glass jar with whiskey, freeze it overnight, strain and you’ve got bacon-infused whiskey.
RestaurantsPosted by
Arkansas Times

Nexus Coffee & Creative adds on-site roastery

As it celebrates four years of being in business, Nexus Coffee & Creative has started offering coffee roasted onsite at its downtown River Market location. In January of 2020, Nexus expanded, taking over the space formerly occupied by The Barn Mercantile on the corner of President Clinton Avenue and Cumberland. The timing of the expansion was critical, coming a couple months before the pandemic and capacity restrictions that would have been difficult to manage without the extra 2,000 square feet. Nexus and other restaurants, bars and hotels in the River Market also had to endure the sudden departure of tourists and office workers the area’s known for. Two other downtown coffee shops closed during the pandemic. Zeteo Coffee, just a few blocks down the street at 610 President Clinton Ave., closed last July. Blue Sail Coffee, which was located on Main Street in Technology Park, closed in February. Both have Conway locations that are still open. Nexus has a second location, Nexus Nook, on the ground floor of the Main Library located at 100 Rock St.
Interior DesignPosted by
Arkansas Times

A very short Q&A with Kelley Kolettis

Arkansas-grown interior designer Kelley Kolettis won accolades from Arkansas Times readers for her skill at helping clients put together homes and workspaces that are both lovely and livable. Here, she offers some advice for the DIY set. What’s the color of the year? And does the South have its own...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Arkansas Times

Beauty & Beyond: go for the fanny packs, stay for the wigs

Seven Palestinian-Americans blessed with thick, obstinately inky hair can’t be expected to know much about wigs and extensions. Thaer Nimer, who co-owns Beauty & Beyond at 7509 Cantrell Road with his six brothers, admits his ineptitude in this department. He can’t even braid, he said. Perhaps you’re equally unskilled, and/or...

Comments / 0

Community Policy