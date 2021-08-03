Busted hotel air conditioner botches opening of Ira Mittelman’s new restaurant, Fork
Chef Ira Mittelman, previous owner of Ira’s Park Hill Grill in North Little Rock off JFK Boulevard and Ira’s in the historic Rose Building on Main Street, announced in May that his new restaurant, Fork, was slated to open in June in the Holiday Inn located at 10920 Financial Center Parkway. The opening was pushed back to July 7. After being open for only a few days, Mittelman posted to Facebook on July 10 that he was closing the dining room because of air conditioning problems. Nearly a month later, the hotel management hasn’t fixed the air conditioner, Mittlelman said in a Facebook announcement today.arktimes.com
