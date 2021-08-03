Calvin Ridley fully healthy, ready to lead Falcons offense as top target

With the Julio Jones trade, Ridley is primed to be Matt Ryan's No. 1 target this season. The three-year pro has excelled in that role in the past when Jones has been injured. In the seven games Jones missed last season, Ridley commanded a 30% target share and averaged 11 targets per game. The former Crimson Tide receiver put all that volume to good use too, averaging 19.8 points per game in those contests. Ridley is currently being drafted as the WR6, which isn't a spot fantasy managers should be shying away from him at. He has the talent and expected volume to return good value on that investment. In fact, he has the potential to finish even higher. The Falcons are once again expected to be one of the most pass-happy offenses in the league. They lack an elite talent at running back and their defense is expected to be below-average. Ridley is an excellent investment this season in all scoring formats, especially with the news there are no concerns regarding his health.