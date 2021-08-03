Cancel
Calvin Ridley fully healthy, ready to lead Falcons offense as top target

atlantafalcons.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFalcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley is healthy again after offseason foot surgery and ready to take over the No. 1 receiver role available after Julio Jones' departure. Ridley being the top option is not uncharted territory. He was the primary receiver during his Alabama tenure and led the Falcons in every receiving category last season while Jones battled injury.

