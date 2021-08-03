INCIDENT An United flight made an emergency landing due to a fuel leak
A flight headed from Newark Liberty International Airport to Buffalo made an emergency landing in Rochester on Sunday due to a fuel leak, officials said. Pilots aboard GoJetAirlines flight 4583 operating as United Express “encountered a possible fuel imbalance” and decided to divert to Greater Rochester International Airport, about 60 miles east of the plane’s destination, United said in a statement.www.airlive.net
