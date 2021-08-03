Cancel
Day Camp Benefits Archery Club

University of Florida
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Johns County 4-H has offered the Intro to Archery Summer Day Camp since 2013. During the two-day camp (14 hours), youth learn range safety, proper shooting form, have extensive range time, learn about the trajectory of an arrow, and at the end of camp, play archery games. Summer day camp participants were given preference when registering for the Toxophily (love of the bow) 4-H Archery Club. Youth who did not attend summer day camp (and had no basic archery knowledge) were still able to join the club if there was room.

