Day Camp Benefits Archery Club

Why is teaching youth the proper way to handle firearms so important? Many people believe that 4-H should not have shooting sports programs. Over 1,000 children are killed by guns each year, and many more are injured. If firearms are in the home, from BB guns to shotguns, adults are responsible to make sure they are stored properly away from children. In addition, proper education about firearms is essential. Through Florida Fish and Wildlife’s Hunter Safety courses and camps, classes taught by private organizations, and through the efforts of trained volunteers and staff with 4-H, youth can learn how to properly handle firearms.