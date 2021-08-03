Day Camp Benefits Archery Club
St. Johns County 4-H has offered the Intro to Archery Summer Day Camp since 2013. During the two-day camp (14 hours), youth learn range safety, proper shooting form, have extensive range time, learn about the trajectory of an arrow, and at the end of camp, play archery games. Summer day camp participants were given preference when registering for the Toxophily (love of the bow) 4-H Archery Club. Youth who did not attend summer day camp (and had no basic archery knowledge) were still able to join the club if there was room.blogs.ifas.ufl.edu
