Owners of Polly and Tweety beware: Although you may be tempted to offer your birdie a bite of your avocado, small amounts will easily poison your feathered friend. The Northern Suburbs Veterinary Hospital in Greensborough, Australia explains that avocado toxicosis is due to infestation of persin, a fungicidal toxin that is harmless to humans when consumed in avocado amounts. In birds, however, the same substance inspires weakness, depression, and a disclination to perch. Then, usually death. The amount that proves fatal varies with the species of bird. The clinic lists the doses as 3.5 grams for parakeets, somewhere between 20 and 30 grams for cockatiels, and two grams for canaries.