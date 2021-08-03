The Portland Trail Blazers’ $90 Million Start to Free Agency Proves They’re Missing the Point
As NBA free agency began on Aug. 2, the Portland Trail Blazers gave guard Norman Powell $90 million over five years, bringing back a player they believe to be impactful. In doing so, the Blazers are doing what they’ve always done — committing to the players they currently have in the building, leaning on chemistry, and trusting that Damian Lillard will rescue them. No wonder Lillard was reportedly frustrated this offseason.www.sportscasting.com
