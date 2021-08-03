Not just little cherry
Don’t worry. Ashley Thompson knows plenty of other diseases are out there trying to kill your trees, reduce your yield and ruin your day. The Oregon State University tree fruit extension horticulturalist reports finding four viruses — tomato ringspot, cherry mottle leaf, Prunus necrotic ringspot and prune dwarf — in her region near The Dalles, though other Northwest growing areas probably have them, too, she said. All four of the viruses will reduce yields, but some also damage the fruit and end up fatal to trees.www.goodfruit.com
Comments / 0