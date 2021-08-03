Cancel
Tyson Foods to mandate vaccines for workers

By Ryann Brooks brooks@emporia.com
Emporia gazette.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTyson Foods has joined the ranks of U.S. employers that will require all of its employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. One of the world's largest food companies, Tyson said that members of its leadership team must be vaccinated by Sept. 24 and the rest of its office workers by Oct. 1. Its front-line workers must be vaccinated by Nov. 1. All new hires must be fully vaccinated prior to their start date.

