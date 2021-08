Fresh oysters, from the Pacific, Atlantic or elsewhere, are a real treat. Shucking them, however, takes time and practice. Once you’re through, you’ll want to properly enjoy the fruits of your labor. But don’t just throw the mollusks on any old platter. Instead, invest in a restaurant-worthy oyster plate to properly display them (before you gobble up the lot, that is). But an oyster plate shouldn’t just look great. It should also make sense functionally. There should be enough space, for instance, to fill the tray space up with ice, plus a center slot for the all-important cocktail sauce and lemons....