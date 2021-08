07/30/2021 (Auburn MI) It was another picture perfect night for racing at Tri-City Motor Speedway this past Friday evening. Once again, the pits was packed full of 139 cars and drivers while the spectators poured in from all over Michigan to watch some of the best in the state battle it out on the clay bullring. Allstar Performance Challenge Series features for the Auto Value Pro Stocks and the Troll Smokehouse IMCA Modifieds were the top billing with increased purses for their feature events.